Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

