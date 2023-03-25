Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.79 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $661.44 billion, a PE ratio of 153.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

