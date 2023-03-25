Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,947 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,119,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

