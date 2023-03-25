Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 276.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Booking Trading Down 1.6 %

BKNG stock opened at $2,499.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,461.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,103.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,630.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

