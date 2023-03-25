Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 537 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 163.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,272,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FDX opened at $217.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.68.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

