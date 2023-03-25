Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,673,000 after acquiring an additional 255,885 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

