Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 49.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FHI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.
Federated Hermes Price Performance
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Federated Hermes Profile
Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
