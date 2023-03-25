Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 997 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $3,142,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Catalent Stock Up 2.6 %

CTLT opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

