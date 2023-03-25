Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after acquiring an additional 501,800 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Biogen by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,325,000 after acquiring an additional 210,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $270.03 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.