U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.