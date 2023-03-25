Private Trust Co. NA Has $5.93 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $179.09 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $246.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

