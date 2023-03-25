Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

VZ opened at $37.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.