Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 5,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.