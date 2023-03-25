Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Allstate Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DD shares. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

