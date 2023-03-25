27,483 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $2,433,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of META opened at $206.01 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

