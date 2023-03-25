Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 3.6 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

