Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $138.10.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.84.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

