Advocate Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.2% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

