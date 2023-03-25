AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lessened by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.7% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $158.02 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

