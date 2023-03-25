Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Shares of 3,559 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNM opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.