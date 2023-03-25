Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John R. Furner Sells 4,375 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE WMT opened at $141.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

