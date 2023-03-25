Activest Wealth Management Makes New $35,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,106,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,550,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 444,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 75,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUS opened at $112.44 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $126.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.14.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

