Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $436.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.29.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

