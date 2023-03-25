IAM Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

