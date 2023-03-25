Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1,578.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

