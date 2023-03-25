Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,288 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 20.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

