Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Makes New $116,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $146.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $346.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.