Diversified Trust Co Purchases 7,441 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 145.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

