Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NYSE:LOW opened at $189.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.94. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

