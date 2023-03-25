Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 287.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $223.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.05 and its 200-day moving average is $236.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

