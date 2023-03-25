Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $713,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

