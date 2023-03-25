Insight Folios Inc Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Insight Folios Inc lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 3.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

