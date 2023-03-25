Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 14,014 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

