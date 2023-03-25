Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

CVX opened at $156.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.31. The stock has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

