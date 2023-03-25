AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Invests $1.28 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.