Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

