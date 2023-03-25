6,002 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MET opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

