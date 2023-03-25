Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL opened at $124.68 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $122.23.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

