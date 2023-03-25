Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Decreased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $277.60 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.13 and its 200-day moving average is $262.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

