Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 5,133 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 101,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $139.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,780. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

