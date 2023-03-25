Country Trust Bank Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $271.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.39. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.19.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

