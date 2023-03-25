Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $12.57 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after acquiring an additional 612,854 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $271.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.39. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.