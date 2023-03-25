Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 738 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,000,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,650,000 after buying an additional 174,926 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TRI opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.88. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

