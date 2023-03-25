Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

