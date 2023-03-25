Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 175 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 104,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.