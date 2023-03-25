Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 300 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.73. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

