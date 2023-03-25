Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Cut by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,590 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $76.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

