Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.13 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

