Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

