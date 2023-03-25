Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

